The Faf du Plessis-led Chennai Super Kings, in a quest for survival in the Indian Premier League 2024, will battle with the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on 18 May at M Chinnaswami Stadium in Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With everything at stake, from entering the qualifier to lifting the first IPL trophy in 17 years, RCB will not let the match slip away from its hands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the most exciting things is the date – 18 May. The reason is that it always kept the game whenever RCB played a match on 18 May.

In 2013 and 2014, RCB defeated CSK on 18 May, while on this date only, it defeated Kings XI Punjab in 2016 and remained unbeaten against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023. The question that pops up is whether RCB will continue to keep its record or whether CSK will rewrite history.

RCB playoff chances in IPL 2024: Looking at the stats, Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to defeat Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings by at least 18 runs or within 18.1 overs if the first innings score is 200 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Points wise, RCB have played 13 matches and have 12 points with a NRR of +0.387, while CSK have played 13 matches and have 14 points with a NRR of +0.587.

What if RCB bats first: In case RCB get a chance to bats first, and they score 130 runs in 10 overs, they will have to restrict CSK at 112 runs, so that their net run rate is more than CSK by +0.0021 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Supposedly, if they score 170 runs in 15 overs, they will have to stop CSK's run machines at 152, and if RCB touches 200 in 20 overs, they can't afford to let CSK cross 182. This will lead to RCB's NRR at +0.4254 and CSK's NRR at +0.4242. Following this, RCB will qualify for the playoffs.

What if RCB bats second: In this case, RCB will have to score 131 runs in 8.1 overs, considering CSK scored 200 runs. By 15 overs, the RCBians will have to score 171, and by 18.1 overs, they will have to chase the target of 201 runs. This will lead to RCB's NRR at +0.4261 and CSK's NRR at +0.4165. Therefore, RCB will qualify for the playoffs, and CSK will be eliminated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What if it rains: According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a 73 percent chance of rain on Saturday. So RCB can only hope that the rain doesn't hinder the match. Otherwise, CSK will qualify for the playoffs, and the home team will be eliminated.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!