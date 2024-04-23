CSK's Shivam Dube smashes milestone: Crosses 1000 runs in IPL 2024 during clash against LSG
IPL 2024: In a major milestone, CSK batter Shivam Dube completes 100 run for Chennai Super Kings in IPL
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In another milestone for the team, Chennai Super Kings' star batter Shivam Dube completed 1000 runs for his team in IPL.
(More to come)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!