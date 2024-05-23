IPL 2024: CSK CEO opens up on MS Dhoni-Ruturaj Gaikwad captaincy switch, here's what he says
Reacting to CSK's captaincy switch, the franchise's CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, said the smooth transition helped the fans and fellow team members.
The Indian Premier League 2024 is nearing its conclusion with just two matches—a playoff and a final—left for the season. On 24 May, the second qualifier between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royal will decide which team will play in the final with Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.