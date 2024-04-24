IPL 2024: CSK coach Stephan Fleming opens up after loss against LSG, says 'We are a little bit uncomfortable'
After the match, CSK has dropped to fifth spot with four wins and four losses, while LSG is in the fourth spot with five wins and three losses.
Despite scoring 210 runs at their home ground, M Chidambaram Stadium, on 23 April against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kingslost the match by six wickets.
