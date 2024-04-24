Despite scoring 210 runs at their home ground, M Chidambaram Stadium, on 23 April against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kingslost the match by six wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Batting first, CSK batters, especially Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube, kept the momentum going and scored an unbeaten 108 and 66 runs, respectively.

However, LSG's Marcus Stonis single-handedly snatched the match from CSK's clutches, scoring an unbeaten 124 runs in just 63 deliveries. Even Nicolas Pooranscored 34 important runs.

After the match, CSK head coach Stephan Fleming addressed the press and said they were a bit uncomfortable with some areas.

He said, "We are a little bit uncomfortable with some areas. So, we are just trying to find not a quick fix, but we are trying to find the right combination where players are going to contribute for the back end of this tournament. We have had injuries, and we have been a little bit unsettled, but the main thing is getting guys in key areas and in form, which sometimes takes a bit of time. But yeah, there has been more change. Some of it is forced upon us and some of it is form."

He also applauded CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and LSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for their centuries.

"We saw a great hundred from Ruturaj, absolute craft, fantastic knock and he played incredibly well with some power to get us to a score of 210. So, we were not comfortable with that score, but we knew we were in the game. And we saw another great hundred from Marcus Stoinis. So, they answered pretty well. And in the end, it was a good game of cricket. We felt we competed well, given the conditions," he added.

Fleming also spoke on legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni's reception on the crease.

"I think I said it earlier, but the love for him throughout India and throughout the world is testimony to the way he's played the game. People talk about MS as a person, but he is also a great player and he has done some great things for India and for Chennai. So, people were just taking time and energy and effort to appreciate him and we do that every day. And we are very lucky to have him in the side for so long," added Fleming.

Commenting on all-rounder Shivam Dube, Fleming said he knows how important he is as a bowler.

"He knows the importance of his bowling. So, he is working very hard on that. It has not transpired for him to have overs in the games just yet, but he is working very hard on that. And what he is also working hard is his batsmanship. And I think that has been a real area of improvement in the last 12 to 18 months. Again, today he was a lot more comfortable against quicker bowling, but he still has that power, which is quite unique," said Fleming.

"He has been a good, consistent performer for us this season. And I think to win the IPL you need a bit of magic sprinkled throughout and he is providing that," concluded Fleming.

In the IPL 2024, Dube is the sixth-highest run-getter, with 311 runs in eight matches at an average of 51.83 and a strike rate of 169.94. He has scored three half-centuries, and his best score is 66 not out.

After the match, CSK dropped to fifth place with four wins and four losses, while LSG remained in fourth place with five wins and three losses.

