MS Dhoni has been in sensational form this IPL season, hitting the opposition bowlers for fours and sixes around the ground in his limited time at the crease. The 42-year-old batsman usually comes out to bat at number 8 for CSK, giving him just 2-3 overs to make his presence felt in the game. However, fans are not too happy with Dhoni's limited time at the crease and many social media users have questioned why the CSK skipper isn't getting a longer stay at the crease.

Now, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has come forward to explain why Dhoni isn't being promoted up the order for CSK. Speaking after the clash with LSG, Fleming said, "It's inspirational, isn't it? His batting this year even in training has been very crisp. The team isn't surprised with what he is doing because his skill level during the pre season was very high. Other years he has obviously had problems with his knee and he is sort of recovering from that which is why there is only a certain amount of balls he can function well,"

"That 2-3 over cameo, he is owning that space, it is up to the rest of the batting unit to get us sort of in a good position where he can push us over the top and he is doing that pretty much every time at the moment, which is great to watch and what an amazing atmosphere when he comes out and entertains. We are incredibly proud of what he has achieved and we marvel at the amount of love that he gets. We are incredibly proud that he is part of our side and he is pretty much the heartbeat of our side," Fleming added.

Dhoni's antiques propel CSK to 176/6 in 20 overs:

MS Dhoni was once again in the groove in the recent match against Lucknow Super Giants, where his 28-run innings (off 9 balls), featuring 2 sixes and 3 boundaries, helped CSK post a challenging total of 176/6 in their 20 overs. However, Dhoni's efforts were in vain as LSG, led by skipper KL Rahul and opener Quinton de Kock, chased down the total with relative ease to win the match by 8 wickets.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!