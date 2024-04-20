IPL 2024: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming reveals the ‘problem’ behind promoting MS Dhoni up the order; ‘We need him for…’
CSK's MS Dhoni is shining in IPL with quick cameos despite batting at number 8. Fans want him to bat longer. Coach Fleming applauds Dhoni's skill level and leadership.
MS Dhoni has been in sensational form this IPL season, hitting the opposition bowlers for fours and sixes around the ground in his limited time at the crease. The 42-year-old batsman usually comes out to bat at number 8 for CSK, giving him just 2-3 overs to make his presence felt in the game. However, fans are not too happy with Dhoni's limited time at the crease and many social media users have questioned why the CSK skipper isn't getting a longer stay at the crease.