Five-time Indian Premier League trophy winner Chennai Super Kings had a setback on Sunday after its star pacer Matheesha Pathirana faced a hamstring injury and will now return to Sri Lanka for further recovery.

In the ongoing IPL 2024, Pathirana stood out as a consistent performer picking up 13 wickets at an economy of 7.68. Though CSK is yet to confirm if he would be able to return later in the season.

The latest injury comes when another pacer Deepak Chahar pulled his hamstring after bowling just two deliveries in the match against Punjab Kings at the Chepauk earlier this week.

"Deepak injury is not looking good. I will not say he is ruled out of the season but doubtful," Cricbuzz quoted Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of Chennai Super Kings, as saying on Friday.

On the other side, CSK's another star pacer – Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur Rahman – left the Chennai Super Kings camp to join his national team for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe. He has picked up 14 scalps in just nine games.

“Thanks for everything Mahi bhai. It was a special feeling to share the same dressing room with a legend like you. Thanks for keeping faith in me everytime. Appreciating your valuable tips, I will remember those things. Looking forward to meeting and playing with you again soon," he posted on his social media handles as he posed with MS Dhoni with a signed CSK jersey.

CSK in IPL 2024: In the ongoing IPL 2024, CSK is at the fifth postion in the points table. It has 10 points after 10 matches, after winning 5 and has a net run rate of +0.627.

