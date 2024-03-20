Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 to begin on 22 March, Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen showcasing his vintage form during a recent training session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the training session, a day before CSK's first clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram stadium, Dhoni delighted his fans with his signature helicopter shot, reminding them of his glory days.

Popularly known as Mahi, the CSK skipper was seen sporting his trademark long hair and appeared in fabulous touch in the nets. Batting coach Michael Hussey was observing things closely. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest video of Dhoni practicing before the match has gone viral on social media, where he can be seen playing his vintage helicopter shot and also other shots.

Earlier in 2023, Dhoni played the IPL season with an injured knee. But despite this, CSK lifted their fifth IPL title by crushing Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi International Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dhoni smashed 104 runs in 16 matches with a stunning strike rate of 182.46 in IPL 2023.

Following the 2023 edition ended, Dhoni underwent knee surgery in Mumbai to address the concern.

But this IPL season, Dhoni looks much more prepared and fit, determined to make a strong comeback. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan expressed optimism while commenting on Dhoni's fitness and said, as quoted by CricTracker, “He has recovered well (from his knee injury). He is undergoing his rehab programmes, started training. By the time the next IPL starts, I am sure he will be fit to play."

CSK IPL 2024 squad: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Devon Conway.

