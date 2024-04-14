With just hours left for the big clash between Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians at Wankhede, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming hinted that pacer Matheesha Pathirana could miss the match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Citing the reason for this, Fleming said that Pathirana's niggle is still intact.

Hinting that the injury is not that bad, Stephen said at the pre-match press conference, "It (Pathirana's niggle) was not as bad as what we had thought, so we are very hopeful that if not tomorrow, then very close. We know the importance of him in games like this, but we will make sure he is 100 per cent in this form." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Pathirana missed games against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Apart from Pathirana, Fleming also lauded new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad who, according to him, has been 'cut from the same cloth' as Dhoni. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There is no difference (between Gaikwad and Dhoni). He is as cool as it gets. I know the last captain was pretty cool. But this guy is cut from the same cloth, so that is rubbed through," he added.

MI vs CSK IPL 2024: Currently, CSK are at the third positions in the IPL 2024 point tally with 6 points, as they won three out of 5 matches played. They have a net run-rate of +0.666. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the contrary, Mumbai Indians stand at the seventh position after 2 wins in 5 matches and have a NRR of -0.073.

Chennai and Mumbai have faced each other in 36 matches in IPL, where Chennai have won 16 whereas Mumbai have come out victorious on 20 occasion.

