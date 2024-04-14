With arch rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians going to face each other in the ongoing Indian Premier League match at Mumbai's Wankhede on Sunday, all eyes will be on Mahendra Singh Dhoni. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Be it fans, critics or commentators, Dhoni batting on the crease is like a treat to the eyes. Despite not being a skipper of CSK anymore, the fanbase of Dhoni has not decreased, but have rose to a tremendous level. Reason being its Dhoni's last IPL season.

In the current IPL 2024, Dhoni faced 21 balls and scored 39 runs.

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Aaron Finch felt that Dhoni should not let his fans wait and bat earlier for CSK. Speaking on Star Sports, he said, "Yeah, I think everybody's been waiting for MS Dhoni to bat for a little bit longer and get out there early on. But, I mean, it's just unbelievable to watch, I think just seeing the sheer excitement that he brings people, when he walks out the bat. People are not sure how long they're going to see it for, so it's unbelievable."

"Looking forward to it, I think will be up for the challenge. He always is. He's a wonderful player. MS Dhoni will get the biggest cheer for the day, no doubt," he added.

Apart from this, this could be Dhoni's last match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium and it is expected that he would play a winning knock for CSK.

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings stand out as one of the most successful franchises. Under Dhoni's leadership, the franshise lifed the IPL trophy 5 times.

MI vs CSK IPL 2024: Currently, CSK are at the third positions in the IPL 2024 point tally with 6 points, as they won three out of 5 matches played. They have a net run-rate of +0.666.

On the contrary, Mumbai Indians stand at the seventh position after 2 wins in 5 matches and have a NRR of -0.073.

Chennai and Mumbai have faced each other in 36 matches in IPL, where Chennai have won 16 whereas Mumbai have come out victorious on 20 occasion.

