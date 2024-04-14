CSK vs MI: Netizens amazed as Chennai opens with Ajinkya Rahane, say 'Challenging every law..'
Rahane could not shine at Mumbai's Wankhede as he was dismissed on the fourth delivery of second over, which was delivered by Gerald Coetzee. Rahane scored 5 runs in 8 deliveries.
Five-time winning champions Chennai Super Kings chose to make a rather unusual move by promoting reliable veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane to the opening role while playing against Mumbai Indians at IPL 2024 on Sunday.
