Five-time winning champions Chennai Super Kings chose to make a rather unusual move by promoting reliable veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane to the opening role while playing against Mumbai Indians at IPL 2024 on Sunday.

However, Rahane could not shine at Mumbai's Wankhede as he was dismissed on the fourth delivery of the second over, which was delivered by Gerald Coetzee. Rahane scored 5 runs in 8 deliveries.

Across four games where he batted this season, Rahane scored 27, 12, 45, and 35 at a strike rate of 125.25.

After Rahane's dismissal against Mumbai Indians, fans were upset and showed their disappointment.

Here are few reactions: Gagan Chawla wrote, "Rahane opening in 2024, CSK challenging every law that exists in this mighty universe!"

Mohit Shah commented, "Ajinkya Rahane was really in his element the last time he faced MI at the Wankhede. That probably prompted CSK to open with him but why tweak something that's clearly working well."

"The el classico already got us surprised with Rahane opening (sic)," another social media user wrote.

It was expected that if Rahane was promoted as opening batter, it would be good for the team considering Rahane practically batted his entire career at Wankhede Stadium. Rahane plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket, and is also the current captain of the side.

In his previous appearance for CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in 2023, Rahane scored 61 off just 27 deliveries as he batted at number three position.

CSK VS MI IPL 2024: After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya chose to bowl first.

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings scored 206 runs in 20 overs. They also lost four wickets.

Currently, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (69) and Shivam Dube (66) are battting for the franchise. Even, Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashed 20 runs.

For Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya took two wickets, while Gerald Coetzee and Shreyas Gopal picked up one wicket each.

