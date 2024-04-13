Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  'There are players but…': Sunil Gavaskar explains why MS Dhoni is 'Thala for a reason'

'There are players but…': Sunil Gavaskar explains why MS Dhoni is 'Thala for a reason'

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • According to Gavaskar, Dhoni still holds considerable influence in the dressing room as he knows the trick of the trade when it comes to captaincy.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni looks on during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 8, 2024. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just a name, but he is an emotion. Just like Sachin Tendulkar is referred as 'god of cricket', Dhoni is referred as 'Thala'.

Looking at Indian Premier League history, Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings stand out as one of the most successful franchises. Under Dhoni's leadership, the franshise lifed the IPL trophy 5 times.

Dhoni not only shaped the CSK's inception in the IPL tournaments, but made it sure that the 'Yellow jersey' becomes favourites to millions of fans. Also, he ensured whatever be the outcome, the team will remain intact and there will be utmost respect among the players.

India former captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar praised Dhoni in a recent event hosted by Star Sports, with Ruturak's CSK all to face Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

ALSO READ: 'Thala for a reason': MS Dhoni rules list of loudest cheers in IPL 2024 matches

Before the tournament, Dhoni has passed on the captaincy baton to Gaikwad, but according to Gavaskar, Dhoni still holds considerable influence in the dressing room as he knows the trick of the trade when it comes to captaincy.

“I have two teams. Because I'm from Mumbai... Mumbai Indians. Then, CSK," Gavaskar began.

On being asked, how Dhoni is so consistent, Gavaskar recalled a popular social media meme on the former CSK captain: “That's why they say, 'Thala for a reason'."

Explaining what makes Dhoni special, Gavaskar said, as quoted by Star Sports, "See, there are players from different countries and different cities, you have to bring them together with a singular aim of lifting the IPL trophy. In six weeks, we have to win this tournament. For that, you might have some great players, and you are forced to keep them out due to team combination. But you don't let them feel that they're useless; you keep them as an integral part of the team. MSD has these abilities; that's why he's Thala for a reason."

Earlier, despite being included in the top 16, England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes spent a large part of the season on the bench. Eventually, CSK defeated the Gujarat Titans to lift the title.

CSK vs MI IPL 2024:

Currently, CSK are on the third on the points table after winning 3 out of 5 matches played. Their net run rate is +0.666.

In on the contary, Mumbai Indians are at the seventh spot with 2 wins in 5 matches and NRR of -0.073.

Both the heavyweights will face each other Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

