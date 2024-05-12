Defending champions Chennai Super Kings star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's abrupt dismissal against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL) on Sunday became the point of discussion among the fans and critics.

While chasing 142 runs against the Royals, Jadeja was dismissed by the third umpire for obstructing the field when, on the last ball of the 16th over, he was batting along with teammate Shivam Dube.

Seeking a second run, Jadeja even ran for it, but Royals' skipper Sanju Samson caught the ball. With Jadeja turning back to reach the bowler's end, Samson made a throw. Soon, the CSK player changed his line and came in between the ball and the wicket.

Following this, the Royals objected, and the third umpire decided to send Jadeja to the pavilion for obstructing the field.

The netizens were soon to react on the incident and started commenting.

Here are some comments:

Rampy wrote, “Not every team is SRH to let Jadeja get away with obstructing field."

Mufaddal Vohra commented, “Ravindra Jadeja given out obstructing the field. - 3rd time happened in IPL history."

A netizens said, “Fruad Jadeja wantedly obstructed the field. Please ban this #Fixing team they are killing this sport"

"Jadeja has been given obstructing the field. Great twist in Jay shah script," Mustafa wrote.

Another commented, “Well done Sanju Samson for appealing it. Ravindra Jadeja is serious offender in field obstruction. He did the same against SRH."

Prasanna wrote, “As much as Iam a csk supporter , Jadeja changed directions trying to run in the line of the wicket to protect the ball from hitting the stumps and rightly given out obstructing the field as per the laws. Fair decision."

Neon Man wrote, “Finally some good umpiring, I feel Jadeja was out...whats ur opinion?"

Sujeet Suman commented, “I always knew Sanju Samson is not happy with Ravindra Jadeja T20 World Cup performance. That's why he wants to hit him and punish him.He was given out on obstructing the field as a bonus. Jaddu joins the elite list which no batman wants to join."

CSK Vs RR IPL 2024:

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals scored 141 for 5, while CSK chased it 18.2 overs.

After this match, CSK climbed to the third spot in the IPL 2024 with 14 points and NRR of +0.528, while RR is at the second spot with 16 points and NRR of +0.349.

