IPL 2024: Dale Steyn, Brett Lee, others laud Mayank Yadav's brilliant performance in RCB vs LSG, 'where have you been…’
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav performace left RCB rattled as LSG clinched a thumping 28-run victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 2 April in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Yadav has become the sixth bowler in the IPL to take three-wicket hauls in two consecutive matches. Yadav clocked 156.7 kph during the game and bowled the fastest delivery in the ongoing edition and overall the fourth fastest in the history of the entire tournament, as reported by news agency ANI. Mayank Yadav was also awarded the Player of the Match. His remarable performance have ignited calls for him to be selected for this year's T20 World Cup beginning on June 1, five days after the IPL final. "My aim is to play for India as much as possible. So I feel this is just the start and my main goal is what I am focused on," Yadav said.