Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav performace left RCB rattled as LSG clinched a thumping 28-run victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 2 April in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Yadav has become the sixth bowler in the IPL to take three-wicket hauls in two consecutive matches. Yadav clocked 156.7 kph during the game and bowled the fastest delivery in the ongoing edition and overall the fourth fastest in the history of the entire tournament, as reported by news agency ANI . Mayank Yadav was also awarded the Player of the Match. His remarable performance have ignited calls for him to be selected for this year's T20 World Cup beginning on June 1, five days after the IPL final. "My aim is to play for India as much as possible. So I feel this is just the start and my main goal is what I am focused on," Yadav said.

Following yesterday's win, LSG batter Quinton De Kock lauded Yadav and said that he is bowling at a rocket speed in the Indian Premier League (2024) season. He also asserted that right-arm seamer Mayank is bowling simply and doing really well for the LSG side. His performance was also lauded by legendary fast bowlers like Dale Steyn and Ian Bishop.

Former Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogale in a post wrote, “Stop what you are doing and watch Mayank Yadav bowl. Congratulations #LSG, you've unearthed a gem."

Rajasthan Royals star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also lauded Yadav's impressive performance.

Yadav's inspiration speed merchant South African great Dale Steyn also took to X and wrote, “155,8 KPH. Mayank Yadav where have you been hiding!"

Former India quick bowler Irfan Pathan called him a "bloody exciting talent", while former Australia speed demon Brett Lee said Yadav was the "talk of the town".

Suryakumar Yadav also wrote to X and called Yadav a toofan. He wrote, “Tezzzzz aur toooofaaannnniiiii What speed #MayankYadav."

Legendary West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop wrote, “This Mayank Yadav Kid bowling like a child of the wind,,,pphhoofff."

Twitter reactions on Mayank Yadav's impressive performance

One user wrote, “Have you seen fire walking on the field, if not then look at Mayank Yadav. Batters, beware of him, He is a live thunderbolt."

Another user also called on Yadav to be included in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He wrote, “Imagine Bumrah, Shami & Mayank bowling for India in T20 World Cup.. !!"

“Cricket becomes exciting again whenever a new fiery pacer emerges," some other wrote.

