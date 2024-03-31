DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Highlights: Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs as Rishabh Pant slammed a wonderful half-century and pacer Mukesh Kumar clinched crucial three wickets to break the backbone of Chennai Super Kings batting.
Delhi Capitals finished on a good score of 191/5 after 20 overs at the grand Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam. DC captain Rishabh Pant slammed a beautiful half-century and provided his team with a strong finish while pacer Matheesha Pathirana shined for Chennai Super Kings.
Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bat first at the Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The toss winning skipper expressed uncertainty over the pitch conditions and will look to set a high target for the Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni might come out to bat today, but CSK will make sure he comes at a right to play match winning innings.
The defending champions Chennai Super Kings are shining at the top of the IPL 2024 points table and look more than ready to face Delhi Capitals at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK is coming from back-to-back victories in their previous two matches, while Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals is still looking for their first win.
DC vs CSK IPL 2024 dream11 prediction
Rishabh Pant (WK), David Warner (VC), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra (C), Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ishant Sharma.
DC vs CSK IPL 2024 toss update
Rishabh Pant won the toss and has unexpectedly decided to bat first. The pitch offered more support to team batting second, but the on ground conditions are best known to the captains. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was also happy as he wanted to bowl first, and will be doing exactly that in tonight's match.
Catch DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Highlights here
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: Despite MS Dhoni's great performance, Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs to secure their first victory in IPL 2024.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: MS Dhoni started his IPL 2024 with a boundary and slammed a massive SIX above the covers. But, the legend came late as Chennai Super Kings need 41 runs to win in the last 6 balls and that is mathematically unfeasible.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: CSK need 54 runs in 16 balls and world's two best finishers Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni are on the crease. The target seem far fetched but the crowd in Vishakhapatnam seems sure that MS Dhoni will take the game home for them.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: One more wicket for Delhi Capitals as CSK batter Shivam Dube walks back to the pavilion, but the Chennai fans are still cheering as legend MS Dhoni walks to the crease. This is the first time MS Dhoni is batting in IPL 2024 and the world will be watching him.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: CSK's young batter Sameer Rizvi had a dream debut against Gujarat Titans (GT) as he slammed multiple boundaries. But, he couldn't get his way through Mukesh Kumar, who dismissed him on the first ball and CSK's comeback is crumbling.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: Mukesh Kumar brought back Delhi Capitals in the game as he clinched Ajinkya Rahane's wicket. Rahane was batting brilliantly today, as he slammed powerful 45 runs and led Chennai's strong batting in the game. Sameer Rizvi is the new batter on crease.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane is using all his experience to play a brilliant innings for Chennai Super Kings and is keeping the defending champions in the match. Shivam Dube has started slowly, but is expected to turn to his usual soon.
CSK score 94/3 in 12.3 overs
Ajinkya Rahane 45
Shivam Dube 5
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: Axar Patel provided Delhi Capitals with some breakthrough as he clinched Daryl Mitchell, who was looking very dangerous today. But, DC fans should not get too happy as explosive batter Shivam Dube is on the crease.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: Some stability is visible in Chennai Super Kings innings as Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell look comfortable on crease and are slamming more boundaries. DC bowlers understand the threat their partnership possess and the giving their best to clinch more wickets.
CSK score 58/2 in 9 overs
Ajinkya Rahane 26
Daryl Mitchell 24
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: Delhi Capitals continue to dominate on the ground as they disallow any room to batters to attempt any big shots. CSK batters are more cautious as they don't want to give anymore wickets to Delhi bowlers.
CSK score 37/2 after 6.5 overs
Ajinkya Rahane 20
Daryl Mitchell 10
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: Daryl Mitchell slammed some confident boundaries to bring back cheer in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp. The middle order batter needs to spend maximum time possible on the crease to bring back his team in the game.
CSK score 23/2 in 4.4 overs
Ajinkya Rahane 11
Daryl Mitchell 6
DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: Delhi Capitals pacer Khalil Ahmad seems to be on FIRE today as he dismissed second Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Rachin Ravindra, who is walking back to the pavilion. The defending champions are in big trouble as DC dominates the game completely at the current stage.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s 192-run chase began on a shaky note as Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Khalil Ahmad struck in the first over and dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad. Veteran CSK batter Ajinkya Rahane is the new player on crease, and CSK need some stability in their innings.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra began the 192-run chase. The batters will look to provide their team with a strong start and ‘dew factor’ is also expected to play a role in today's match.
David Warner 52
Prithvi Shaw 43
Rishabh Pant 51
Mitchell Marsh 18
Tristan Stubbs 0
Axar Patel 7
Abishek Porel 9
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: Starting with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw's strong innings, losing some ground in the middle overs and then skipper Rishabh Pant providing the the Delhi Capitals with a powerful finish. The home team's innings against Chennai Super Kings was nothing less than phenomenal as they scored 191/5 after 20 overs.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: Captain Rishabh Pant surely slammed some massive SIXES to take his team to a comfortable score and score his half-century, but Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana made a solid comeback as he dismissed the DC skipper.
DC score 179/5 after 19 overs
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: CSK bowlers are finally finding their place back in the game and it could not have come at a better time as Delhi Capitals batters feel restricted in the final 3 overs. Axar Patel is the new batter on the crease and he has the potential to slam some massive boundaries
DC score 153/4 in 17.2 overs
Rishabh Pant 27
Axar Patel 5
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana delivered two perfect yorkers and clinched two BIG wickets for his team. First he dismissed Mitchell Marsh, who was playing brilliantly well today and then he took out in form batter Tristan Stubbs.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh are continuing what David Warner and Prithvi Shaw started as they slam back-to-back SIXES against CSK bolwers and the high run-rate continues for the home team. Ruturaj Gaikwad understands the value of wickets to make a comeback at current stage of the game.
DC score 130/2 in 14.1 overs
Rishabh Pant 14
Mitchell Marsh 14
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: With Prithvi Shaw's catch behind the wicket, MS Dhoni has completed 300 dismissals as a wicketkeeper and everyone knows the magic of Thala behind the wicket. Delhi Capitals need another strong partnership to capitalize on the gains made from strong opening.
DC score 113/2 in 12 overs
Rishabh Pant 3
Mitchell Marsh 6
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) staged a strong comeback in the game as Ravindra Jadeja laid a perfect trap of Prithvi Shaw, who fell right into it. Two big setbacks for DC in quick success and now two completely new batters are on the crease.
DC score 104/2 in 11 overs
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: Purple cap holder Mustafizur Rahman finally provided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a crucial breakthrough as he dismissed Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner, who was looking unstoppable today. Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant is the new batter on the crease.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: With some explosive boundaries, David Warner slammed his half-century and is looking unstoppable today. Prithvi Shaw also seem to be back in his zeal and smashing some wonderful boundaries against some of the best bowlers of the world.
DC score 92/0 in 9.1 overs
David Warner 52
Prithvi Shaw 34
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: As all CSK bowlers face heat against the Delhi Capitals openers, Ruturaj Gaikwad has introduced Matheesha Pathirana, who is known for his extreme pace. The bowler has clinched some big wickets for his team, but is also known for delivering many extra deliveries- wide, no ball, etc.
DC score 78/0 in 7.3 overs
David Warner 42
Prithvi Shaw 31
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: Delhi Capitals has dominated the first powerplay as the clinched 62 runs in the first six overs without giving any of their wickets. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw look brilliant on crease and for the first time in IPL 2024, CSK bowlers are receiving some tough treatment.
DC score 62/0 in 6 overs
David Warner 35
Prithvi Shaw 24
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: David Warner is continuing his explosive batting as he slammed four boundaries in the fifth over against Deepak Chahar. Ruturaj Gaikwad has changed the bowling and successfull pacer Mustafizur Rahman is in with the ball now.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande delivered some exceptional balls to restrict DC batters. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw are trying to avoid losing their wickets, and taking minimum risk possible which is providing a psychological boost to CSK bowler.
DC score 27/0 in 4.2 overs
David Warner 15
Prithvi Shaw 12
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: What a brilliant SIX by David Warner against furious Deepak Chahar and it seems like Delhi Capitals are batting with a different zeal today. Prithvi Shaw is still being cautious and looking to rotate the strike at the moment.
DC score 19/0 in 3 overs
David Warner 6
Prithvi Shaw 13
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: Deepak Chahar began well with his furious pace and looking at the sweat on his face, the conditions seem humid and ‘dew factor’ may play a big role in the second innings of the game. David Warner is looking to take forward his good form.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Delhi Capitals openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw are on the crease and as expected pacer Deepak Chahar is leading Chennai's attack. Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni had a long conversation before entering the field.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: "My prediction for the last over of the match is that MS Dhoni will be batting. The crowd will be roaring and MSD will hit a six to finish the match," Michael Hussey ahead of the match.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Rishabh Pant won the toss at Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam and decided to bat first. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was happy with Pant's decision as he wanted to chase on this pitch
DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: In less than 5 minutes, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and DC skipper Rishabh Pant will come on the crease for the toss.
DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: "Having said that, I'm only waiting to see Rishabh Pant play one of those shots. You know we have seen him right he played in England, where he just sort of loses balance and gets into a shape that you know can't understand, never balanced, but the ball has gone in the second tier of the stand," Manjrekar told Star Sports.
DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: "My prediction for the last over of the match is that MS Dhoni will be batting. The crowd will be roaring and MSD will hit a six to finish the match," Michael Hussey said.
DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: One of the major reasons of Chennai Super Kings victory in the last two matches is the start provided by its openers-Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra. Moreover, explosive middle order batters like Shivam Dube and Daryl Mitchell provide Chennai with more firepower.
DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: The temperature will be around 30 degrees in Vizag when the match starts. It will remain nearly the same throughout the match. There is no chance of rain, but the humidity will be as high as 78%.
DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Rishabh Pant (WK), David Warner (VC), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra (C), Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ishant Sharma.
DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant will enter the grounds for coin-flip at 7:00 PM. The toss winning skipper is expected to bowl first as the ‘dew factor’ comes into play during the later night.
DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: The pitch of Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA stadium, Visakhapatnam offers a quintessential IPL playing surface that predominantly benefits batsmen in accumulating significant runs. The flat pitch works wonderfully for batters, but the stadium has seen very few 200-plus scores in the IPL.
DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: As per Google’s win probability, there is a 57% chance that Chennai will beat Delhi in their third match. We, too, expect CSK to secure their third consecutive win and remain on top of the points table.
DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Cricket fans are assuming that IPL 2024 is going to be the last season of MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020. In the first two matches of IPL 2024, MS Dhoni didn't came out to bat, but today the fans will be expecting him to bat and display some fireworks at the r. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA stadium, Visakhapatnam
