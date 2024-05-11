IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals face massive fines for breaching Code of Conduct, Rishabh Pant suspended for one match
As this was Delhi Capitals' third offence, skipper Rishabh Pant will be fined ₹30 lakh for the same and rest of the players in playing 11, including ‘Impact Player’ are fined up to the tune of ₹12 lakh or 50% of their match fee
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will face a huge fine and suspension from one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct and maintaining a slow over-rate during IPL Match 56 against Rajasthan Royals. This is the third time in IPL 2024 that Delhi Capitals has been fined for the same violation, and this time, BCCI imposed a heavy fine of ₹30 lakh against the skipper.