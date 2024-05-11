Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will face a huge fine and suspension from one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct and maintaining a slow over-rate during IPL Match 56 against Rajasthan Royals. This is the third time in IPL 2024 that Delhi Capitals has been fined for the same violation, and this time, BCCI imposed a heavy fine of ₹30 lakh against the skipper. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Rishabh Pant, Captain, Delhi Capitals has been fined has been fined and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024," said BCCI.

The BCCI has also imposed heavy fines on the rest of the players in playing 11 including the 'Impact Player' which are fined up to ₹12 lakh or 50% of their match fee, whichever is lesser. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"As it was his team's third offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 30 Lac and suspended for one match. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined INR 12 Lac or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," the statement added.

Delhi Capitals filed an appeal against the heavy fine, which was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman and a virtual hearing was conducted.

"As per Article 8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Delhi Capitals filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the Match Referee. Following this, the appeal was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and affirmed that the decision of the Match Referee remains final and binding," BCCI added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Rishabh Pant's suspension means that Delhi Capitals will have to announce a new stand-in skipper for their next match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This year, BCCI has adopted a tough tone against breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct and has not shied away from imposing fines on the tallest player.

