The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will begin the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2024 from March 22 and Delhi Capitals(DC) will play their first two home matches in Vizag. DC will play its first away game against Punjab Kings(PBKS) on 23 March in Mohali and its second away match against Rajasthan Royals(RR) on 28 March in Jaipur.

Earlier news agency ANI reported that Delhi Capitals is likely to play their first two IPL matches in Pune and Cuttack as Delhi's Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium will not be ready to host the tournament just days after hosting the Women's Premier League final match. Delhi will play the first of two home games against CSK on 31 March and against KKR on 3 April. BCCI releases the IPL schedule for only first 17 days, roster for remaining matches to be announced once dates for general elections are finalised.

In the second phase, the BCCI is expected to announce venues in a way that matches are held in cities after polling is completed.

The second season of the Women's Premier League will kick off on February 23 with last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals competing in the opening match in Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tournament will go on till March 17 and will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi. The summit clash will take place on March 17 in New Delhi while the eliminator will be played on March 15.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has begun going through a series of match-simulation exercises in Bengaluru as he looks to regain fitness ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to ESPNcricinfo.

"Rishabh is very confident that he's going to be right to play. In what capacity we're not quite sure yet. You would have seen all the social-media stuff, he's up and about and running well. But in saying that we're only six weeks away from the first game as well. So we're not sure if we'll get wicketkeeping out of him this year," Ponting said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"But I'll guarantee if I asked him now he'll say, 'I'm playing every game, I'm keeping every game and I'm batting at No.4.' That's just what he's like, but we'll keep our fingers crossed. He's such a dynamic player. He's obviously our captain. We missed him incredibly last year. If you understand the journey he's been on the last 12-13 months, it was a horrific incident. One that I know he feels very lucky to have even survived, let alone have the chance to play cricket again," Ponting added.

"We'll just keep our fingers crossed and hope that he can be out there and play. Even if it's not all the games, if we can manage him through 10 of the 14 games or whatever that might be then whatever games you can get out of him will be a bonus," Ponting stated.

Pant is yet to make an appearance after he sustained injuries during a near-fatal car accident in December 2022.

With agency inputs

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!