With the ongoing Indian Premier League underway, former World Cup winning captain and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Pointing has noted that it will be won by the team that's most willing to take on the opponent's bowling, and try and post some really big scores.

Pointing even cited examples of how Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have posted big totals in the IPL. He added that more attacking batting is going to win this IPL than defensive bowling.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a pre-match press conference, Pointing said, "Sunrisers Hyderabad are obviously responsible for a couple of those big scores. KKR got 260-odd (272 for 7) against us. I think the impact player is having a big effect on the way teams are batting. You watched the way Travis Head batted last night. You can't bat that way unless you've got confidence in the players underneath you and you bat deep in your batting order as well."

"Quite often, big tournaments like the IPL and the Big Bash back in Australia have been won by the best defensive bowling teams. But the way this IPL is going - and [with] the different rules in the IPL - it looks like it will be won by the team that's most willing to take on the bowling, and try and post some really big scores. I think it's potentially more attacking batting that's going to win this IPL than defensive bowling," he added.

Looking at some records, for the first time the 200 mark was breached in the third game of the season when Kolkata Knight Riders scored 208 for 7, while Sunrisers responded with 204 for 7 at Eden Gardens. Since then, the 200-mark has been breached 11 times, and SRH's 287 for 3 against RCB is the highest total till now.

GT vs DC IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals and Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans are facing each other in the ongoing IPL at Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to field to field.

Batting first, GT have scored 30/4 in 5 overs, losing Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha and Sai Sudharsan.

For DC, Ishant Sharma picked two wickets and Mukesh Kumar took one wicket.

