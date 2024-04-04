IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined ₹24 lakh for his second over rate offence in the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Pant maintained a slow-over rate in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on April 3, the second instance when Pant was fined for a slow over rate.

Apart from Pant, other team members were also fined 25 per cent of their match fees, or ₹6 lakh, whichever is less.

As per the statement issued by the IPL, “As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pant was fined INR 24 lakh. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakh each or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

On 1 April, Pant was fined ₹12 lakh as the DC captain was found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct on over rate. On March 31, DC registered their first win in the tournament against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Visakhapatnam, but Pant was slapped with a penalty for maintaining a slow over rate.

What if Rishabh Pant repeats the offence ?

If the slow over rate offence is repeated again, the captain will be then fined ₹30 lakh and will also face a one-match ban. Apart from him, the rest of the team members will be fined 50 percent of their match fees or ₹12 lakh, whichever is lesser. Penalties for slow over rates will stay consistent for each additional offence.

What does IPL rulebook say on minimum over rate?

As per the IPL rulebook, “The minimum over rate to be achieved in IPL Matches shall be 14.11 overs per hour (ignoring the time taken by time-outs). In uninterrupted matches, this means that the 20th over should finish within 90 minutes (being 85 minutes of playing time plus 5 minutes of time-out) of the start of the innings. For delayed or interrupted matches where an innings is scheduled to be less than 20 overs, the maximum time of 90 minutes shall be reduced by 4 minutes 15 seconds for every over by which the innings is reduced."

It also added that while calculating the actual over rate for the match, relaxation shall be given as follows: time lost as a result of treatment given to a player by an authorised medical personnel on the field of play; time lost as a result of a player being required to leave the field as a result of a serious injury; time taken for all third umpire referrals and consultations and any umpire or player reviews; time lost as a result of time wasting by the batting side; and the time lost due to all other circumstances that are beyond the control of the fielding side.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!