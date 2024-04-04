IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant to be banned from 1 IPL game? Likely in this scenario…
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant fined ₹24 lakh for slow over rate in IPL 2024, the second offence of the season. Other team members also fined 25% of match fees or ₹6 lakh each
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined ₹24 lakh for his second over rate offence in the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Pant maintained a slow-over rate in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on April 3, the second instance when Pant was fined for a slow over rate.