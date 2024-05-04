David Warner 70% Indian, 30% Australian: DC star Tristan Stubbs explains why

Delhi Capitals opener David Warner is known for his love of India, especially the Telegu language. The Australian cricketer can also be seen in various social media videos dancing to Telegu songs or delivering Telegu dialogues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, in a DC podcast, Tristan Stubbs opened up on Warner and said, as NDTV Sports quoted, "He's more Indian than Australian. That's what I tell him. I say that. I say he's 70% Indian, 30% Australian."

On his relations with Warner, Stubbs also said that the Australian cricketer is one of the most unselfish people he met. "He (David) is one of the most unselfish people I've ever met. He always has time for everyone. He wants to help you 24/7. Every hotel he's always been like two rooms away from me. I just go into his room and have coffee every morning," Stubbs said.

"I didn't know anything about him, but he knew my life story," he added.

However, another DC star player Jake Fraser-McGurk, while speaking about Warner, said that the latter is a bit taller than he imagined.

Fraser-McGurk said, "I remember my first thoughts going, he's a bit taller than I imagined. I thought he would be a bit smaller, but he's pretty big unit. He's been all right so far."

On sharing the relations with Stubbs, McGurk said, "We play (Golf) for caps. Whoever loses has to buy the other person a cap. We have had some close games, but it shouldn't be close, because technically I should be the better golfer because of my handicap, but he has played quite nicely." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To this, Stubbs added, "He is a better golfer. He is of a scratch. I'm of a five. He should beat me by five shots every time."

DC in IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals are on the sixth spot in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 with 10 points after winning 5 out of 11 matches played. Their net run rate is -0.442. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

