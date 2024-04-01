IPL 2024: It was vintage MS Dhoni on display in the DC vs CSK match on March 31, and fans can't keep calm.

IPL 2024: The encounter in Visakhapatnam between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did not go in favour of the defending champions. CSK suffered a 20-run defeat against the Rishabh Pant-led home team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ‘Tiger zinda hai’: MS Dhoni’s catch sets Chepauk on fire; netizens react to ‘Vintage Thala’ in CSK vs GT IPL 2024 However, no CSK fan seems to be complaining. After all, they saw what they paid for. It was a vintage Mahendra Singh Dhoni on display. It was MSD’s unbeaten 37 off 16 balls that set the Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium on fire.

Chennai were 120/6 in 16.1 overs when Dhoni came to bat in the IPL match. CSK needed 72 runs in 23 balls. Under “normal" circumstances, everyone would assume that the chasing side was not in a position to reach the target of 192. But, as long as there is Dhoni, there is hope - at least for his devoted fans. And, Dhoni showed what he was known for. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ‘From TV screen to…’: Sameer Rizvi's heartfelt post for ‘GOAT’ MS Dhoni is breaking internet He hit four 4s and three massive 6s. Nobody could believe it was an away match for Chennai because, by that time, everyone was cheering for the former CSK skipper. The crowd went into a frenzy as they time-travelled to the time when their Mahi could win them anything.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi was one of the first people to put it on social media. “Didn't realize we lost the game," she wrote on her Instagram Story after the match.

Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram Story

Check how fans went crazy on social media after the match: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MS Dhoni's 300 dismissals MS Dhoni became, earlier in the match, the first wicket-keeper to reach the 300-wicket mark in the T20 format. It was when Prithvi Shaw got out off Ravindra Jadeja’s delivery. Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal stands closest to Dhoni’s feat as he has dismissed 274 batters so far.

