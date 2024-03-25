IPL 2024: Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was seen animatedly speaking with Hardik Pandya, MI's present skipper, after the match against Gujarat Titans.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians (MI) failed to chase the score set by Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first match. After the end of the match, former captain Rohit Sharma and present skipper Hardik Pandya were seen getting into a discussion. Rohit did not look happy while speaking with Hardik. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video, which is presently doing rounds on social media, shows Pandya coming and hugging Sharma from behind. Rohit turns and starts giving his two cents about something.

Also Read: IPL 2024 MI vs GT: Hardik Pandya gets booed at Ahmedabad stadium | Watch video If his expressions are to be believed, he clearly looked unhappy about something. Since Mumbai could not finish the chase successfully, Rohit might have had some words of advice for his successor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After all, Rohit started well for MI. While chasing Gujarat’s 168, he blasted with a quickfire 43 off 29 balls. He was not affected by the fact that his fellow opener, Ishan Kishan, was out for a duck, leaving the MI score at 0/1. When Sharma was out, Mumbai were comfortably placed at 107/3 in 12.1 overs.

Also Read: GT vs MI IPL Highlights: Umesh Yadav clinches 2 wickets in tense final over as Gujarat defeated Mumbai by 6 runs MI had 62 runs to make in 7.5 overs to win their first IPL match this season. Given Mumbai’s strong batting line-up, it did not seem like a tough task. However, Mumbai lost wickets at regular intervals.

Mumbai lose in last over In the final over, Mumbai had to score 19 runs, with skipper Hardik Pandya facing the ball. Pandya hit the first one over the boundary and hit a four in the next ball. With Mumbai needing just 9 runs in 4 balls, Hardik tried a big once again and got out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: 'He will always have his hand on my shoulder': Hardik Pandya opens up on rapport with Rohit Sharma One may argue that Hardik could have played sensibly and led his team to victory. It’s not sure if Rohit Sharma was unhappy about Hardik's approach to the game or if he was upset about something else. But, for now, netizens are left wondering what Rohit said to Hardik while team owner Akash Ambani was just behind him talking to GT’s Rashid Khan.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!