IPL 2024: Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi's message to BCCI: Sell off Royal Challengers Bengaluru to…
IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced a severe backlash after failing to chase a mammoth target of 288 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi urging the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to sell off RCB to a new owner for the sake of the sport.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru got hammered by the sporting fraternity after it lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs, and failed to chase a mammoth target of 288 runs in 20 overs on Monday, April 15.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message