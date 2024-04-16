IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced a severe backlash after failing to chase a mammoth target of 288 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi urging the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to sell off RCB to a new owner for the sake of the sport.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru got hammered by the sporting fraternity after it lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs, and failed to chase a mammoth target of 288 runs in 20 overs on Monday, April 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), India's Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to enforce the sale of RCB to a new owner.

“For the sake of the Sport , the IPL, the fans and even the players i think BCCI needs to enforce the Sale of RCB to a New owner who will care to build a sports franchise the way most of the other teams have done so," Bhupathi wrote on the microblogging site. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB's already difficult season took a turn for the worst as the SRH batters went on a rampage against its bowlers. Even with two elite bowlers in Lockie Ferguson and Reece Topley, RCB was unable to fend off the onslaught, and ultimately, the team ended up conceding the highest score in IPL history.

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH match RCB looked positive in their chase as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave the team a flying start. When Kohli was looking dangerous at 42 off 20 balls, Mayank Markande clean-bowled him. RCB were 80/1 in 6.2 overs. Will Jacks (7 off 4 balls) was unfortunate to get run out as Faf’s straight drive touched Jaidev Unadkat’s fingers and hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

Despite showing promise and hitting one six, Rajat Patidar was out for nine runs off of five balls. Captain Faf continued to hit the ball hard. Nevertheless, Pat Cummins of the SRH took his wicket. Facing 38 balls, Faf was out for 62 runs. Saurav Chauhan then got out for a golden duck. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dinesh Karthik was RCB's most productive hitter this season, and despite his valiant effort (83 from 35 balls), DK was unable to secure a victory since he had little assistance from the other end. Bengaluru lost the game by 25 runs despite managing to score 262/7 in 20 overs. They are stuck at the bottom of the points table, with just two points from seven matches.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!