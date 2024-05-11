IPL 2024: Fan breaches security, touches MS Dhoni's feet during GT vs CSK match. Check Thala's reaction here
During an IPL match between GT and CSK, MS Dhoni impressed fans by scoring 26 off 11 balls with three sixes and a four. Despite facing criticism, CSK coach Stephen Fleming emphasised Dhoni's value to the team and his fitness limitations.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a much-anticipated time for cricket enthusiasts to witness their favorite players deliver exceptional performances. This season of the IPL is no exception. During the IPL match between the Gujarat Giants (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), it was a sight for MS Dhoni fans.