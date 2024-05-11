The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a much-anticipated time for cricket enthusiasts to witness their favorite players deliver exceptional performances. This season of the IPL is no exception. During the IPL match between the Gujarat Giants (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), it was a sight for MS Dhoni fans.

During the match, Dhoni came at number 8 and batted 11 balls. During his innings, he remained unbeated with 26 off 11 balls with three sixes including back-to-back maximums in the last over and 1 four. His initial six came from a one-handed swat against Mohit Sharma, not just this, the star batter also played his famous helicopter shot. While MS Dhoni was batting, security at the Narendra Modi Stadium was momentarily breached when a fan ran onto the field. Dhoni's reaction was humorous as he jokingly pretended to run away in slow motion before greeting the fan. The fan touched Dhoni's feet, hugged him, and was then escorted off the field.

Meanwhile, the former CSK captain has faced criticism for coming to bat in the final overs of IPL matches. However, reports indicate that his knee injury limits him to batting for no more than 15 balls. On May 10, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming discussed MS Dhoni's fitness, stating that the team management is very cautious about the former skipper's well-being and is aware of what he can contribute to the team. The head coach mentioned that the wicketkeeper-batter is “okay"

"Like just hitting sixes and fours, which he has done pretty well. And keep as well as some of the best in the competition if not the best in the competition. So don't underestimate his influence on the team just because he comes in at No. 9. There's a timing aspect, but we're very wary of what he can give us. And we'll max that out," Fleming was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

"But we don't want to max that out where we lose him. So it's a delicate balance, but trust me, his best interest is with us, and his interest [is] in performing well for us is still very high. To put the nation at ease - he's okay," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

