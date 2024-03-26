IPL 2024: Fan hugs Virat Kohli, touches his feet during PBKS vs RCB clash at Chinnaswamy stadium | WATCH
In a massive security breach on Monday, a fan went inside the M Chinnaswamy stadium to touch Virat Kohli's feet and hug the veteran cricketer during the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash on Monday.
IPL 2024 is well and truly underway and the excitement of the fans around the cash-rich league is palpable. In the latest incident of fans going overboard with their excitement for the IPL, a fan entered the ground during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.