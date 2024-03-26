IPL 2024 is well and truly underway and the excitement of the fans around the cash-rich league is palpable. In the latest incident of fans going overboard with their excitement for the IPL, a fan entered the ground during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), a fan can be seen entering the Chinnaswamy stadium, touching Virat Kohli's feet and later hugging the Indian batting maestro. The Kohli fan in question was eventually detained by police officials after the incident.

Kohli's consistency - Karthik's aggression helps seal the game for RCB: Meanwhile, Virat Kohli led RCB's batting charge as they chased down a total of 177 on Monday. The 35-year-old batsman scored his 51st IPL half-century off just 31 deliveries, while also notching his 100th fifty in the T20 format.

Kohli's 77 off 49 deliveries helped give RCB a fighting chance in the crucial encounter against PBKS. Things looked tense soon after Kohli's dismissal, but the left-right batting pair of Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik helped RCB cruise over the line with 4 balls to spare. Karthik in particular was instrumental in RCB's victory, scoring 28 runs off 10 deliveries with 3 boundaries and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 280.

Virat Kohli to play T20 World Cup 2024? Batting maestro says… In recent times, there has been an ongoing debate as to whether Virat Kohli will be part of India's T20 World Cup squad or if the batting maestro will be replaced in favour of a younger talent. However, the 35-year-old hinted during the post-match presentation on Monday that he was aware of the ongoing debate and stated that he "still got it".

Speaking about his performance during the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli said, "I know my name is now attached to just promoting the game in different parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket. I've still got it, I guess,"

