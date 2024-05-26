After a lot of hiccups and surprises, Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to pass the league stage of Indian Premier League 2024, but failed to enter the Qualifiers 2 after being defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this, the dream to end the 16-year-old drought for an IPL trophy remained a dream only.

With Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders to face Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2024 finals on Sunday, RCB fan page on social media site reddit, posted a meme which says, 'I just hope both teams loose'.

Reddit post by RCB fan page (Screenshot)

The post has gone viral and netizens have started commenting on it.

Here are some comments: One wrote, "Iyer bhai should get that cup and silence the silencer , though I have nothing against cummins. I m pretty sure start sports are gonna ride him since Dhoni is prolly gonna retire in the coming seasons."

Another wrote, "KKR is the better team imo. I don’t like the brand of cricket SRH will promote if they win."

Someone wrote, "No man kkr should win the amount of dickriding they would do if cummins win is unreal even though they got lucky no dew came in"

Some supported KKR. A fan wrote, "S.Iyer needs to win. India needs to develop and groom new captains. It would do great if he can perform under pressure. The more options we have regarding captaincy, the merrier."

A social media user commented, "Why so salty even after your journey ended?"

While another commented, "GG literally said “RCB is the team he wants to beat even in his dreams as they act like they’ve won everything despite not winning anything" and people here are supporting KKR. LEGENDS"

A social media user wrote, "Both the teams have strong batting and bowling lineup.. we can't predict how it will be but hope for kkr to win."

KKR VS SRH IPL 2024 Final: The IPL 2024 final will be played between two-time trophy holder KKR (2012, 2014) and IPL trophy winner SRH (2016) at the M Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

