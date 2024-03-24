IPL 2024: Finals match likely to be held in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 26
IPL 2024: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is likely to host one Qualifier and one Eliminator match each, while another Qualifier set for Chennai, PTI reported.
IPL 2024: The Indian Premier League 2024's finals match is likely to be held in Chennai, sources told PTI. Sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), told the publication that the final is scheduled to take place tentatively on May 26, it added.
