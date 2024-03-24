IPL 2024: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is likely to host one Qualifier and one Eliminator match each, while another Qualifier set for Chennai, PTI reported.

IPL 2024: The Indian Premier League 2024's finals match is likely to be held in Chennai, sources told PTI. Sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), told the publication that the final is scheduled to take place tentatively on May 26, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The IPL Governing Council has followed the tradition of holding the opening game and final at the home venue of last year's defending champions -- in this case Chennai Super Kings," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Further, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is India's largest sports stadium, will host one Qualifier and one Eliminator match, with another Qualifier set for Chennai, as per the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Excitement Builds for Dhoni's Last IPL in Chennai The anticipation is high for knockout matches in Chennai, especially with the buzz about Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing his last IPL series. Fans of the 'Thala' are in for a treat as they witness Dhoni's last IPL moments in their city.

"MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season," CSK posted on social media on March 21.

Dhoni is known for surprising his fans by revealing headline-worthy decisions in the most mundane fashion. He also does it when least expected. Nobody had the faintest idea that he was going to announce his retirement from international cricket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This time around, too, there was no buzz about him stepping down as the CSK captain. Hours before the opening match with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), MSD dropped the bomb. It left fans devastated. They exclaimed in pain, “Thala will forever be our Captain."

The BCCI has confirmed the schedule for the remainder of the IPL, taking into consideration the dates of the general elections. The official release of the schedule is expected shortly.

IPL Matches Scheduled today Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in the fourth clash of the season at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur at 3.30 pm on Sunday. These teams have met each other on three occasions so far with the Royals having an upper hand with a victory in two matches while the Super Giant getting the victory in one encounter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium at 7.30 pm today in Ahmedabad in the fifth IPL match. Both MI and GT have lifted the IPL trophy in the past and will be looking to repeat the feat this season.

Both the matches will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. Meanwhile, the live broadcast of the clashes can also be caught on the Star Sports network.

