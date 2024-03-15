No RCB in IPL 2024? Franchise shares cryptic post hinting name change

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is known for its loyal fan base, who are attached to the franchise for various reasons, including its name. However, the RCB posted a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday and hinted that they are considering renaming the franchise.

RCB shared a video through their official X-handle feature actor Rishabh Shetty, who can be seen wooing away the name Bangalore. “Understood what Rishabh Shetty is trying to say? You’ll find out at RCB Unbox. Buy your tickets now," the franchise said in the post.

The video sparked buzz on social media with RCB fans trying to make sense of the video. Most of the guesses pointed out that the franchise might be considering changing "Bangalore" with “Bengaluru" to keep it aligned with the name of the city.

Since the inception of IPL in 2008, the name of the RCB has remained Royal Challengers Bangalore, despite a change in the name of the city to Bengaluru in 2014.

A change or no change in the name of the RCB will be announced during the RCB Unbox on 19 February, two days ahead of their IPL 2024 opening match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. A. Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium, Chennai.

RCB is well-known for its loyal fan base, who join in huge numbers every IPL season to support their franchise. The team is also subjected to several memes as despite having some of the best players in the world, RCB hasn't been able to win even a single title of the IPL.

IPL 2024: RCB's full squad

Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

