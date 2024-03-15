Active Stocks
Fri Mar 15 2024 15:59:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.55 -0.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.55 -0.38%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.55 -0.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.00 -1.94%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,452.20 -0.25%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  No RCB in IPL 2024? Franchise shares cryptic post hinting name change
BackBack

No RCB in IPL 2024? Franchise shares cryptic post hinting name change

Written By Devesh Kumar

IPL 2024: RCB posted a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday and hinted that they are considering renaming the franchise

IPL 2024: RCB's Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after victory (Photo: PTI)Premium
IPL 2024: RCB's Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after victory (Photo: PTI)

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is known for its loyal fan base, who are attached to the franchise for various reasons, including its name. However, the RCB posted a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday and hinted that they are considering renaming the franchise.

RCB shared a video through their official X-handle feature actor Rishabh Shetty, who can be seen wooing away the name Bangalore. “Understood what Rishabh Shetty is trying to say? You’ll find out at RCB Unbox. Buy your tickets now," the franchise said in the post.

The video sparked buzz on social media with RCB fans trying to make sense of the video. Most of the guesses pointed out that the franchise might be considering changing "Bangalore" with “Bengaluru" to keep it aligned with the name of the city.

Since the inception of IPL in 2008, the name of the RCB has remained Royal Challengers Bangalore, despite a change in the name of the city to Bengaluru in 2014.

A change or no change in the name of the RCB will be announced during the RCB Unbox on 19 February, two days ahead of their IPL 2024 opening match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. A. Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium, Chennai.

RCB is well-known for its loyal fan base, who join in huge numbers every IPL season to support their franchise. The team is also subjected to several memes as despite having some of the best players in the world, RCB hasn't been able to win even a single title of the IPL.

IPL 2024: RCB's full squad

Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 15 Mar 2024, 04:13 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App