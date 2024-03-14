IPL 2024 franchises 'upset' as foreign stars pull out of tournament, seek BCCI intervention
Harry Brook's decision to pull out of the IPL 2024 due to personal reasons has not gone well with the Delhi Capitals, who paid ₹4 crore during the IPL 2024 auctions
Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest cricket extravaganza with some of the best players in the world hoping to find a place in the tournament. Amid intense competition, only the chosen make it through the difficult auctions, and the lucky ones are paid handsomely for the same. But, the recent decision of some foreign players to withdraw from IPL 2024 has become a cause of worry for the franchise, who are forced to search for replacements just days ahead of the tournament.