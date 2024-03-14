Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest cricket extravaganza with some of the best players in the world hoping to find a place in the tournament. Amid intense competition, only the chosen make it through the difficult auctions, and the lucky ones are paid handsomely for the same. But, the recent decision of some foreign players to withdraw from IPL 2024 has become a cause of worry for the franchise, who are forced to search for replacements just days ahead of the tournament.

Harry Brook's decision to pull out of the IPL 2024 due to personal reasons has not gone well with the Delhi Capitals, who paid ₹4 crore during the IPL 2024 auctions to seal the batter. As per Cricbuzz, the franchise called it unprofessional behavior and asked the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to address the issue.

"Once players register for the auction, they should honor their commitment. Reneging on it is unprofessional, and the BCCI should address this," a Delhi Capitals official said as per news platform NDTV.

Why Harry Brook withdraw from IPL 2024?

On Wednesday, Harry Brook announced his decision to withdraw from IPL 2024 after the death of his grandmother. The player said that he wants to spend more time with his grieving family. "I can confirm that I have made the very difficult decision not to play in the upcoming IPL. I was so excited to be picked by Delhi Capitals and was so looking forward to joining up with everyone. Whilst I don't think I should need to share my reasons behind this decision, I know there will be many asking why. So I do want to share this," Harry Brook wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

"I lost my Grandmother last month - she was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home; my attitude to life and love for cricket was shaped by her and my late grandfather. When at home, there would hardly be a day go by that didn't include seeing her. It makes me so happy that she was able to see me play cricket for England. I'm proud that she could collect some of the awards I have won over the last couple of years when I couldn't be there and I know she enjoyed doing that," the England batter added.

