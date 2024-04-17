Active Stocks
IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir comes into limelight as Sunil Narine credits KKR mentor after maiden century; netizens react

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

IPL 2024: In the KKR vs RR match on April 16, Sunil Narine hit his maiden hundred in professional cricket and thanked Gautam Gambhir for mentorship.

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Sunil Narine with team mentor Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)Premium
IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Sunil Narine with team mentor Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Sunil Narine displayed a remarkably composed batting performance against Rajasthan Royals on April 16. Known for his aggressive batting approach, Narine typically goes after every ball he faces. However, in a departure from his usual style, he adopted a mature approach last night and played sensibly without compromising the strike rate.

Narine scored his maiden hundred in professional cricket and looked atypically jubilant after achieving it. His West Indian teammate, Andre Russell, who was playing at the other end, looked overjoyed and warmly hugged Narine after he scored the 100.

Also Read: It’s not Bollywood: Gautam Gambhir warns KKR ahead of IPL 2024, schools players on ‘after-party’ culture

As he reached his personal milestone, Sunil Narine attributed his century to Gautam Gambhir, stating that Gambhir's return as the team's mentor had instilled confidence in him to open for KKR. Narine became only the third batter from Kolkata to score a century in the IPL.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also later commented on Sunil Narine giving credit to his KKR mentor.

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s KKR vs RR match

“So Sunil Narine credits Gautam Gambhir with giving him the confidence to go back to the top of the order. More proof that the IPL is not as much about coaching as it is about managing talent," Bhogle wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Netizens react

Several social media users reacted to Sunil Narine crediting Gautam Gambhir, who had earlier left his political career to focus on cricket. Gambhir, who had been a captain for Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata franchise, left the team to mentor Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) for a couple of years. 

Also Read: KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir opens up on his 'tantrums,' says have to 'thank Shah Rukh Khan for….’

Upon SRK’s request, he came back to KKR as a mentor. His “homecoming" received a warm welcome from Khan, the team management and the fans.

“Thank God Gambhir gets its credit atleast here," wrote one user. “It's always about your manager trusting you. You'd perform much more than your potential if your manager trusts you and distills confidence in you every single day [sic]," wrote another.

“Certainly, we can see the transformative impact on the team. His influence and confidence reflect on KKR’s position on the IPL table," came from another user. “Gautam is blessing for KKR, KKR will definitely making spot in playoffs this season [sic]," posted another.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 17 Apr 2024, 08:24 AM IST
