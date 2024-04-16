IPL 2024: ‘I have been in this situation in the past where you can keep playing and get yourself deeper into a hole,’ said Glenn Maxwell on taking a break from IPL 2024.

Many Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans must have missed Glenn Maxwell in the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 15. He did not play the match because he had decided to take a temporary step back from IPL 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His decision follows a challenging start to the current season where he struggled with form, managing only 32 runs over six games with an average score of 5.33.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant, who’ll make it to India’s T20 World Cup squad? Netizens say… There were earlier speculations about him suffering from a thumb injury. The RCB all-rounder has, however, clarified his decision was based on a need for a mental and physical break rather than due to any injury. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I have been in this situation in the past where you can keep playing and get yourself deeper into a hole. I think now is actually a good time for me to give myself a bit of a mental and physical break, get my body right," ESPNcricinfo quoted Maxwell as saying.

“If I'm required to get in during the tournament, I can hopefully get back into a really solid mental and physical space where I can still have an impact," he added.

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar lambasts Glenn Maxwell for poor show, says ‘Naam bade par darshan chote’ He explained that continuing to play under such conditions might lead to a further decline in his performance. Maxwell said he discussed the situation with captain Faf du Plessis and the coaching staff and suggested that it might help the team try out other players. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB tried Will Jacks in Maxwell’s place against Hyderabad. In fact, he was asked to bat at number 3. While Jacks (7 off 4 balls) started well, he was unfortunate to get run out as Faf’s straight drive hit bowler Jaidev Unadkat’s fingers and hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

Also Read: Sunrisers break own record for highest total, score 287 runs in 20 overs The English all-rounder had the best economy rate (10.67) in the match among RCB bowlers, conceding 32 runs in 3 overs.

Maxwell’s performance in IPL 2024 After starting IPL 2024 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a golden duck, Glenn Maxwell scored 3 off 5 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS). He did not look comfortable while scoring 28 off 19 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Will Royal Challengers qualify for playoffs? Here's what their chances look like Against Lucknow Supergiants (LSG), it was a duck again off 2 balls. He scored 1 run off 3 balls against Rajasthan Royals (RR). His third zero of the season came against Mumbai Indians (MI).

