After the eighth defeat of five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians, former South African skipper Graeme Smith was upset and slammed the Hardik Pandya-led side. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smith even called the Mumbai Indians a 'confused unit', citing that the team's turbulences started after Hardik took over the skipper’s duties over Rohit Sharma.

Smith believed that MI should have gone with Tilak Varma at no.3, followed by Suryakumar Yadav and Pandya at No.4 and 5, respectively against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday and in the previous matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Hardik has really struggled. He's looked a man under pressure that obviously has created a little bit of turmoil in the environment and who knows how it's affected people. But even their batting lineup, it just looked like they were confused. You know, I think Tilak Varma, Wadhera floating in the middle order. Naman Dhir batting at three tonight they are moving all over the place. They should have had, Tilak at 3, SKY at 4 and Hardik at 5 through the season, David at 6 and then figure out your bowling unit," Graeme Smith stated on Jio Cinema after the match.

"They just been a very confused team this year. It's been hugely disappointing from one of the mega franchises in this year's IPL. And, you know, a lot of people will be very, very sore tonight - MI fan base and MI camp," he further added.

Smith, while expressing his opinion over MI’s leadership group, said that they may have to release some of their players for the next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"With three games to go in a bigger auction next year, do they need to figure out their squad? Do they need to see some players to say okay, we're gonna release this player. You know like Dewald Brevis has been in the squad now for years, hasn't really got a consistent opportunity or taking his opportunity, either. So you know, there is probably some decisions that need to be made by the leadership group for next year," Smith concluded.

MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Earlier on Friday, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated MI by 24 runs at Wankhede.

KKR posted a total of 169 runs after losing all their wickets in just 19.5 overs while batting first. But Mumbai Indians could score only 145 runs in 18.5 overs and were all out.

MI and KKR in IPL points table: Looking at the IPL table, MI is at the 9th spot with 6 points in 11 matches. Their net run rate is -0.356. While, KKR is at the second spot with 14 points in 10 matches. Their NRR is +1.098.

