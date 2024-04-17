Amid the Indian Premier League match between Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals and Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans underway at Ahmedabad on 17 April, Capitals' star opener David Warner is not playing the match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the previous clash with Lucknow Super Giants, Warner injured his finger while attempting to play a lap shot over the fine leg.

Earlier, ESPNCricinfo had reported that Warner may not be available for the important IPL clash for DC againt GT.

But during the toss, DC skipper Pant confirmed that Warner needs some time to recover and will not be part of the Playing XI.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to field to field. At the toss, Pant said, "We'll bowl first. It's an unknown wicket, our batting is strong and we would want to chase, there could be some dew in the second innings as well. We'll have to play good cricket, just taking one match at a time. Death bowling has been a little concern, but at the same time, the bowlers are getting better with every match. We're looking at gaining some momentum. We're playing almost the same team - David Warner is sitting out, Sumit Kumar is back."

GT vs DC IPL 2024: Playing XIs Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Batting first, GT have scored 75/7 in 14 overs, losing Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia and M Shahrukh Khan – who went for a duck.

For DC, Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs picked two wickets each, while, and Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel took one wicket each respectively.

