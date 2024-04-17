IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Titans register lowest total in tournament, score just 89
The 2022-IPL trophy winner Gujarat Titans could hardly score 89 runs and were all out at in 17.3 over. This is also the lowest total at Ahmedabad in IPL matches.
Facing the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League match at Narendra Modi Stadium on 17 April, the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans registered their lowest total in the tournament history.
