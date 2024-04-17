IPL 2024 GT vs DC: Titans register lowest total in tournament, score just 89

Facing the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League match at Narendra Modi Stadium on 17 April, the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans registered their lowest total in the tournament history. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 2022-IPL trophy winner Gujarat Titans could hardly score 89 runs and were all out at in 17.3 over. This is also the lowest total at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in IPL matches.

The previous lowest totals for GT in the IPL tournament include Wednesday's match at Ahmedabad. Before this, their second lowest score was 125/6 against DC at Ahmedabad in 2023.

In this current season only, GT could manage to score 130 against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The fourth lowest score of GT came in 2023 against LSG at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Co-incidentally, this was the third instance of GT getting bowled out in an IPL game. Before this, they were bowled out at 157 in Qualifier 1 against CSK in Chennai in 2023 and 130 all-out against LSG at Lucknow this year.

GT vs DC IPL 2024: Playing XIs Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GT vs DC IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to field to field.

Batting first, GT could score only 89 runs as they lost all of their wicket in 17.3 overs. Apart from Rashid Khan (31), no one else could reach the 15-runs mark.

For DC, Mukesh Kumar picked up three wickets, while, Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs picked two wickets each. Axar Patel and Khaleel Ahmed took one wicket each respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

