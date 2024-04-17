Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans on Wednesday lost to Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets at the Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was for the first time that the 2022 IPL trophy winners could not cross 100 runs. For GT, this was also their lowest ever score in the tournament and third instance of GT getting bowled out in an IPL game.

Coincidently, this is also the lowest total at Ahmedabad in IPL matches.

After this win, Delhi Capitals climbed up to 6th position in the IPL points table, with 3 wins in 7 matches and a net run rate of -0.074.

While, GT slipped to 7th spot with 3 wins in 7 matches and a net run rate of -1.303.

Following the defeat of Gujarat Titans, netizens expressed his sadness and anger on the social media.

Here are few reactions: A user commented, "It is time to send W Saha home. He has done his part and now he is washed up. Put a young player out there instead of him."

Renowned former Indian cricketer Mitali Raj commented, "Finally, a match where the bowlers held the edge over the batters! The @DelhiCapitals pacers took the game by the scruff of the neck in the first 5 overs, leading to an elementary run chase for their batters. The margin of defeat will hurt @gujarat_titans ' net run rate."

Some even blamed pitch, One wrote, “Gujarat Titans become the second home team in last six months to lose a game in Ahmedabad due to pitch.

GT vs DC IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to field to field.

Batting first, GT could score only 89 runs as they lost all of their wicket in 17.3 overs. Apart from Rashid Khan (31), no one else could reach the 15-runs mark.

For DC, Mukesh Kumar picked up three wickets, while, Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs picked two wickets each. Axar Patel and Khaleel Ahmed took one wicket each respectively.

In return, DC managed to chase the 90 runs in just 8.5 overs after losing 4 wickets.

For GT, Sandeep Warrier took 2 wickets, while Spencer Johnson and Rashid Khan picked one each.

