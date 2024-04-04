IPL 2024 GT vs PBKS: Does Punjab have firepower to..., Yuvraj Singh as Gujarat Titan skipper hits smashing innings
Opener Gill smashed 89 off just 48 deliveries with the help of six boundaries and four maximums, while Sudarshan hit a 19-ball 33 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Skipper Shubman Gill cracked an unbeaten half-century, while Sai Sudarshan made a useful contribution as Gujarat Titans scored a huge 199 for 4 in their Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings here on Thursday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message