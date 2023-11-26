Gujarat Titans retain their skipper Hardik Pandya for Indian Premier League's 2024 season, said CricTracker reported on Sunday. Apart from this, they have canceled their trade deal with Mumbai Indians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, rumours arrived that Pandya may shift base to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans. The news arrived ahead of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) auction which will be held in December.

Before being released before the 2022 season, Pandya had played seven seasons of IPL for Mumbai. After joining Gujarat Titans, Pandya led the side to back-to-back IPL finals, including earning them the trophy in their debut season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Yes, I can confirm that there have been talks of Hardik going to MI. There remains a chance that he might switch sides but at this moment, nothing more can be confirmed as of now as the deal is yet to be signed," said an IPL source to PTI news agency.

What Ravichandran Ashwin had said? Indian off-spinner R Ashwin on 26 November cleared the air on Hardik Pandya shifting base to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans, while MI have 'struck gold'.

"If it's true, Mumbai Indians have struck gold. So, it's a complete cash deal from whatever I read. There's no player that Mumbai is giving," Ashwin said in a video he shared on his Instagram account.

"Mumbai Indians have never given players on trade. I don't think it has happened ever. But, how does that XI look like if Hardik goes back who's an MI-grown player?

"There's three times when a captain has been traded. One, yours truly, No. 2 Ajinkya Rahane and now Hardik Pandya," Ashwin concluded. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Difference between MI and GT: Ashwin added, "The only difference between us and Hardik is that he's an IPL-winning captain, which completely changes the balance for even Gujarat Titans," added Ashwin.

"It will be interesting to see whether another Pandya might.. oh sorry, sorry. But, what Mumbai needs to do now is because Hardik Pandya is a 15-crore player, they have to free up their purse to make sure they come under the auction budget."

