IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya approaches Rohit Sharma for first time after MI captaincy switch | Watch
Though Pandya admits his move of leaving GT and replacing Rohit as MI skipper did upset a few legions of IPL fans, but he also made it clear that MI icon Rohit will remain the guiding force.
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma had his first public interaction with newly-appointed Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper - Hardik Pandya ahead of the beginning of Indian Premier League 2024.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message