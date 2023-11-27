Player trades in the Indian Premier League (IPL) took a dramatic turn on November 26 as Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians. This move follows an all-cash transaction with his former team, Gujarat Titans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deal, involving intense negotiations over 72 hours, was finalised after the IPL retention window closed on November 26 at 5 pm. Despite being listed by Gujarat Titans earlier, the formalities weren't complete, delaying the official announcement.

"Yes, Hardik's trade off got completed after 5 pm. The deal is now formalised and he is a MI player. It's been a tripartite all cash deal. MI have traded their all-rounder Cameron Green to RCB in an all cash deal. After that they had requisite funds to settle an all-cash deal with Gujarat Titans and procure Hardik's services," a senior BCCI official and IPL Governing Council member told PTI on conditions of anonymity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: IPL 2024 Retentions: Full list of players retained, released by all the 10 franchises Pandya, who has been pivotal in T20 cricket for India, rejoins Mumbai Indians, a team often referred to as his "spiritual home". To facilitate this transfer, Mumbai Indians arranged a separate all-cash deal. They traded Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore. This move provided the necessary funds for Pandya's acquisition.

The financial dynamics of these transactions are noteworthy. Green, previously acquired by Mumbai Indians for ₹17.5 crore, enabled the team to secure the funds for Pandya's transfer. Pandya's reported fee from his tenure with Gujarat Titans was ₹15 crore.

During his time with Titans, Pandya led the team to remarkable success, including winning the championship in their first year and reaching the finals in the following season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: IPL 2024: Teams trading, releasing star players; what we know so far Mumbai Indians are known for their strategic approach to team building. With the upcoming mega auction in 2025, they are focusing on creating a young core team. Pandya's return is seen as a part of this long-term strategy. The team also retains their iconic player and current ODI and Test captain for India, Rohit Sharma, who has led them to five IPL titles.

Who'll captain Gujarat Titans now? Shubman Gill is set to take over the captaincy of Gujarat Titans for the 2024 IPL season, NDTV has reported citing sources. This leadership change comes in the wake of Pandya's departure.

(With PTI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

