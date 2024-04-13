IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya is ‘injured’; Mumbai Indians captain is ‘not admitting it’, says former cricketer
Hardik Pandya faces scrutiny for not bowling enough in IPL 2024, despite opening the bowling in Mumbai Indians' first match.
IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya has come under scrutiny for not bowling enough In IPL 2024. Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), when Mumbai Indians (MI) used as many as 7 bowlers, the MI captain bowled only one and conceded 13 runs.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message