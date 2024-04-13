Hardik Pandya faces scrutiny for not bowling enough in IPL 2024, despite opening the bowling in Mumbai Indians' first match.

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya has come under scrutiny for not bowling enough In IPL 2024. Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), when Mumbai Indians (MI) used as many as 7 bowlers, the MI captain bowled only one and conceded 13 runs.

Also Read: Virat Kohli gets trolled for asking Mumbai Indians fans to cheer for Hardik Earlier, in Mumbai’s match against Delhi Capitals (DC), Hardik used 6 bowlers but refrained from bowling himself. Prior to that, he did not even bowl in the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The reason why people are pointing at this practice is the fact that, in Mumbai’s first match of the tournament, Hardik bowled the very first over of the innings.

Hardik has bowled only 8 overs across 3 matches, taking only 1 wicket while conceding 89 runs. His economy rate stands at 11.20.

Also Read: 'Thala for a reason': MS Dhoni rules list of loudest cheers in IPL 2024 matches He justified not bowling enough by saying his team did not require his bowling services. However, former cricketer Simon Doull believes there is something wrong, otherwise he would not have stopped bowling all of a sudden. The Kiwi pacer had his career cut short due to multiple injuries.

“You go out and make a statement by opening the bowling in game no. 1, and suddenly, you are not required. He's injured. I'm telling you there is something wrong with him. He is not admitting it. But, there is something wrong with him for sure. That is my gut feeling," he said on Cricbuzz.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer against RCB, but upset with Dinesh Karthik's SIX! here's why Hardik suffered an ankle injury during the ODI World Cup in 2023. He missed subsequent cricket activities until March 2024. His return was marked by participation in the DY Patil T20 tournament followed by IPL games.

T20 World Cup Hardik’s injury, if any, casts doubt on his prospects for the upcoming T20 World Cup. While some debate whether he could be included as a batter alone, his ability to bowl could be vital for his selection.

Also Read: No Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant in India’s T20 World Cup team: Virat Kohli should open When Harsha Bhogle wondered if Hardik could be included in the team as a batter only, Doull shook his head. On the contrary, the former New Zealand pacer said “yes" when Bhogle said Pandya would have to keep bowling 4 overs in each IPL match to stay in contention for India’s T20 World Cup squad.

