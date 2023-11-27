comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 24 2023 15:59:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,532.05 0.68%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 929.15 0.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.3 0.06%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.05 -0.09%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya moves to Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans explain 'WHY'
Back Back

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya moves to Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans explain 'WHY'

 Livemint

GT Team Director Vikram Solanki acknowledged Pandya's contribution to the team's success in the last two IPL seasons.

(File) Gujarat Titans batter Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, May 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI)Premium
(File) Gujarat Titans batter Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, May 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI)

Hours after Hardik Pandya's traded off to Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans on Monday appointed Shubman Gill as their captain for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Now apart from a hefty undisclosed transfer fee, the GT will receive 15 crore from MI for the all-cash trade deal.

On being announced as GT skipper, 24-year-old opener Gill said in a statement, as quoted by NDTV, "I am delighted and proud to assume the captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket."

Following Pandya's exit, Gill was the obvious choice for the skipper post, considering he scored 890 runs, second to only Virat Kohli's record of 973.

Pandya, on his part, took to 'X', and wrote, “This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back."

ALSO READ: 'Feels good to be back': Hardik Pandya shares old video when he was sold at 10 lakh to Mumbai Indians

Meanwhile, GT Team Director Vikram Solanki acknowledged Pandya's contribution to the team's success in the last two IPL seasons.

"As the first captain of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has helped the franchise deliver two fantastic seasons that resulted in winning one IPL championship and one appearance in the final," Solanki was quoted as saying in a statement.

"He has now expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours," the former England batter further added.

Solanki also vouched for Gill for his maturity. He said, as the website quoted, "Shubman Gill has shown growth in stature and standing over the last two years at the highest level of the game. We've seen him mature not only as a batter but also as a leader in cricket."

"His maturity and skill is evident in his on-field performance and we are extremely excited to embark on a new journey with a young leader like Shubman at the helm," he added.

What MI said:

Jubilated with Pandya's home return, MI owners Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani termed it as a 'happy homecoming'.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It's a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we're excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians," Nita Ambani said.

"It is a happy homecoming. He provides great balance to any team he plays. Hardik's first stint with the MI family was hugely successful, and we hope he achieves even more success in his second stint," Akash Ambani said.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 27 Nov 2023, 10:53 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App