IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya moves to Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans explain 'WHY'
Hours after Hardik Pandya's traded off to Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans on Monday appointed Shubman Gill as their captain for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Meanwhile, GT Team Director Vikram Solanki acknowledged Pandya's contribution to the team's success in the last two IPL seasons.
"As the first captain of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has helped the franchise deliver two fantastic seasons that resulted in winning one IPL championship and one appearance in the final," Solanki was quoted as saying in a statement.
"He has now expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours," the former England batter further added.
Solanki also vouched for Gill for his maturity. He said, as the website quoted, "Shubman Gill has shown growth in stature and standing over the last two years at the highest level of the game. We've seen him mature not only as a batter but also as a leader in cricket."
"His maturity and skill is evident in his on-field performance and we are extremely excited to embark on a new journey with a young leader like Shubman at the helm," he added.
What MI said:
Jubilated with Pandya's home return, MI owners Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani termed it as a 'happy homecoming'.
"We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It's a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we're excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians," Nita Ambani said.
"It is a happy homecoming. He provides great balance to any team he plays. Hardik's first stint with the MI family was hugely successful, and we hope he achieves even more success in his second stint," Akash Ambani said.
