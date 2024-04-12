‘Hardik Pandya enjoying it....’: Ishan Kishan reacts to MI skipper getting booed by fans
Hardik Pandya faces backlash as Mumbai Indians captain in IPL 2024 with only 2 wins out of 5 matches. Team stuck at 7th spot. Teammate Ishan Kishan believes Pandya is embracing challenges and may turn fan anger into support with good performances.
Hardik Pandya has faced the wrath of the fans since taking over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians from Rohit Sharma, a fan-favourite captain who has won the IPL trophy 5 times. However, Mumbai Indians under Pandya have failed to make an impact in the 2024 IPL season, winning just 2 of their 5 matches so far and sitting 7th on the points table.