IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians in all-cash deal
The confirmation came hours after the IPL retention window closed on November 26. GT had then stated that it had retained Pandya, who led the side to its inaugural victory in the 2022 edition.
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who led IPL team Gujarat Titans (GT) in the tournament's last two editions, is set to return to Mumbai Indians (MI) as both franchises have finalised an all-cash deal trade-off.
